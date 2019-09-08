As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $4.34 Million; As Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Valuation Declined, Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Position

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.65 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video)

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61,247 shares to 548,123 shares, valued at $122.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 165,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $646.07M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 100,944 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 16,804 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested in 8,860 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 85,380 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Chemical Bancorporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 47,208 were accumulated by First Bancorporation. Hamel Inc invested in 0.55% or 18,036 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Monetary Management invested in 4,950 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.31% or 513,479 shares. Burney accumulated 115,001 shares. 48,865 are owned by Dt Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,279 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Bizwest.com with their article: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” published on August 29, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.