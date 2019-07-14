As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Cut by $4.34 Million Its Stake; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed Position by $967,510

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 31,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.73 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.54 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 70,462 shares to 634,664 shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 150,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated owns 5 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte accumulated 1.48% or 440,520 shares. Cibc World Mkts has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 21,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2.02 million shares. Sachem Head Cap Management Limited Partnership has 10.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5.80M shares. 200,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cibc Asset accumulated 11,009 shares. Hl Fin Serv has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gotham Asset Lc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Lc stated it has 11,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Beach Point Cap Limited Partnership has 4.49% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 250,000 shares. 48,425 were reported by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech Inc. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 201,628 shares in its portfolio.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).