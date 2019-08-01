As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Position; As Hcp (HCP) Stock Value Rose, Real Estate Management Services Has Cut by $4.26 Million Its Position

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 137,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 299,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 436,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 1.84M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 2.34M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 15,853 shares. 86,130 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. 380 are owned by Kings Point Capital. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,667 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 387,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset stated it has 0.25% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 143,500 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Covington Management invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dodge & Cox holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 28.76 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 438,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability owns 415,500 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc reported 335,702 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 10,549 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 138,708 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability has 0.72% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 12.74M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 710,523 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 39,871 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas LP has invested 0.36% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Private Ocean Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 15,500 shares. 44,764 are held by First Allied Advisory. 347,302 are owned by Raymond James Associates. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested in 93,280 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank reported 1.68M shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 65,057 shares.