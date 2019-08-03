As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose, Holder Harber Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Sns Financial Group Boosted Position by $3.78 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 260.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo to Expand Fiber Network in Florida – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, V3 LP has 1.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 200,673 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Limited Co stated it has 11,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Freshford Mgmt invested in 693,582 shares or 3.78% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moore Cap Mngmt LP owns 1.10M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 5,297 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 647,259 shares. Moreover, King Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.39% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.02 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 58,834 shares. 358,175 were reported by Alyeska Gru L P. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 493,371 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 67,017 shares to 289,317 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.