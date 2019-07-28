As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $78.40 Million Its Holding; Violich Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge for $325 mln – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Healthcare Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Strong Buy Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

