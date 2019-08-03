As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Upped Position; As Pvh (PVH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Shellback Capital LP Trimmed Position by $6.27 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 51,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 52,144 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 103,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 2.17 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.60M for 10.65 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML talks tariff risk for PVH, CRI and RL – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Levi Strauss cut to Sell at Goldman on elevated valuation vs. peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Confident PVH’s Growth Story Is Intact – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 217 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 714,770 shares. Pggm invested in 0.12% or 194,651 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 25,299 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 417,495 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma has invested 0.05% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 125,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3,708 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 82,500 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 2,141 shares. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,681 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 562,974 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited, Texas-based fund reported 33,480 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 26,276 shares to 53,076 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (Call) (NYSE:TOT) by 41,000 shares to 56,300 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EMB).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge for $325 mln – PE Hub” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ZAYO GROUP (ZAYO) SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru reported 0.01% stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 8,395 shares. Marlowe Lp has invested 23.28% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 180 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 33,425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 283,811 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,620 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 950 shares. 39 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jump Trading Lc has 0.12% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 12,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 47,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 28,559 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of reported 0% stake.