As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Stake; As Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Holder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Cut by $490,590 Its Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,452 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 30,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 667,964 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 370,257 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.82 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 65,050 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Blume Cap Incorporated reported 600 shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,664 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 2,046 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 42,717 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.59% or 76,410 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 69,356 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 89.72M shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. The New York-based Trb LP has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.43% or 137,325 shares. Alps Inc invested in 0% or 3,921 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 76,000 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Shares for $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.56 million on Friday, February 1. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of stock or 14,897 shares.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 5,643 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 431.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avenir reported 1.21 million shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 7,208 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 12.52M shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Ltd reported 45,724 shares. 560,959 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Kensico Mgmt holds 2.21% or 3.95 million shares. Moreover, Parametrica Limited has 0.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 9,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Senator Invest Gru LP holds 5.70M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com has 698,818 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 4,300 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).