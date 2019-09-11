As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding; Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined While Td Asset Management Raised by $370,900 Its Holding

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 7,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 126,013 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 118,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.31. About 710,915 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 799,005 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Zayo yearly sales drop, profits rise on lower operating costs – BizWest” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo CEO pulls in $75.93M from stock sale – BizWest” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 115,264 shares to 12.64 million shares, valued at $679.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 53,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,200 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).