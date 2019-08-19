As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $78.40 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Trimmed Position

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $106.92. About 477,790 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 102,698 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 31.08 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

