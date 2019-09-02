As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Holder Grs Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $2.66 Million; As Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cove Street Capital Lowered Position by $699,354

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.13 million shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 77,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 880,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 958,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 269,042 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $3.55M for 22.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,411 shares to 913,925 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.