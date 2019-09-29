As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $4.37 Million; Finisar Com New (FNSR) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Decreased Stake by $916,894

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Finisar Corp Com New (FNSR) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 41,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 91,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 132,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 682.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 136,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 156,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 2.65M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 159,807 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 123,278 shares. Markston International Ltd Liability Com holds 70 shares. 644,342 are held by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Parkside Bank Trust reported 600 shares. Tig Ltd Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 241,506 shares. Capital Invest Counsel has invested 0.32% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 50,466 shares. 15,037 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Gradient Investments Limited Company reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S Muoio & Ltd Liability Co owns 80,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 365 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.38% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp Com (NYSE:ADC) by 14,246 shares to 22,709 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Indl Technologies In Com (NYSE:AIT) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,104 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 2.91 million shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Kings Point Management holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 380 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 6,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 178,472 shares. 211,256 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt L P. Earnest Partners Lc owns 63 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 959,125 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 141,835 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt accumulated 160,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,788 shares.