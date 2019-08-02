As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Tekne Capital Management Has Boosted by $14.47 Million Its Stake; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Price Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 4.19M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 812,002 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo Recognized by 2020 Women on Boards for Board Diversity – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge for $325 mln – PE Hub” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

