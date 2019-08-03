As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Shellback Capital LP Cut Its Holding by $1.88 Million; Schaller Investment Group Has Lowered Yelp (YELP) Position by $2.55 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 430,690 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, down from 497,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 839,604 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kepos Capital LP holds 0.53% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Avenir Corp holds 3.64% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. 165,689 are owned by Uss Inv Mngmt Limited. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marlowe Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.18 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 39 shares. 839,613 are owned by Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 5,252 shares. Clearline Cap LP reported 114,970 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. British Columbia Mngmt invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 65,656 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,395 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 14,023 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 647,259 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 40,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.28 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 9,921 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research has 95,026 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 20,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.18 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 11,564 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 173,872 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Schaller Investment Group Inc has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Personal Capital Advsrs invested in 297,562 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 161 were reported by Moody National Bank Division. Carroll Associates Incorporated holds 0% or 17 shares. Profund Advsr invested in 9,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $80,821 activity. 128 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares with value of $4,861 were sold by Ramsay Alan.