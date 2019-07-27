As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Idex (IEX) by $977,574 as Market Valuation Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 334.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,408 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Capital Management Lp invested in 1.10 million shares. Senator Invest LP has invested 3.65% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Profund Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Grs Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 4.81% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 83,667 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Llc has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 143,500 shares. King Street Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1.39% or 1.02M shares. 37,734 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Cibc World Mkts owns 21,000 shares. Zweig stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 51,788 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 20 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 283,811 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Llc holds 2.15% or 839,613 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.05 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.48% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 15,577 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma stated it has 590,934 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 10,899 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 27,307 shares. Capital Guardian accumulated 0.32% or 160,154 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). California-based Capital Limited Ca has invested 0.68% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 85,008 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 88,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil Company holds 1.19% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 8,069 shares. Old National Bank In has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 1,880 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 15,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.