As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Cut Its Position; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.10 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 217,799 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo says annual report will be late – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Zayo posts $650.6M in quarterly sales, says merger is on track – BizWest” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company owns 323,072 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd has 19,500 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 14,949 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc stated it has 200,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 8,925 shares. Freshford Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.81% stake. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs, Colorado-based fund reported 730 shares. Covington has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 34,347 shares. State Street stated it has 4.82M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 31,245 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Retail Bank Of Mellon owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 808,541 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,026 shares to 29,554 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.42 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.