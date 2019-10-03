As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Elk Creek Partners Decreased by $917,536 Its Stake; Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $3.20 Million as Valuation Declined

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 145,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.29M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533.81 million, down from 23.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 1.14 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 28,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 77,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 105,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 910,499 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.82 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 18.25 million shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 36,664 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.31% stake. 7,353 are held by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 467,630 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 3,804 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd stated it has 93,900 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 64,126 shares. Vertex One Asset holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 197,266 shares. Cap Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 27,950 shares to 255,314 shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 39,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).

