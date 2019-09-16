As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ulysses Management Increased Position; Cerner (CERN) Market Value Rose While Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $486,910

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 6,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 17,673 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 24,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 569,534 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 164.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 492,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 792,185 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3,976 shares to 10,393 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 272,989 were reported by Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Limited. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.1% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Glenmede Na owns 11,207 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.46% or 159,226 shares. Smith Moore And stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Finance Architects accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Grp accumulated 579,439 shares. Moreover, Mairs Pwr has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bb&T has 148,904 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 657,841 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 49,300 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 3,825 shares. Provise Management Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 2,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holding has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cerner hires its first chief marketing officer – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.67 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 291,900 shares to 758,100 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC).