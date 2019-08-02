As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $4.34 Million; Shareholder Winslow Asset Management Has Lifted Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 77,822 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 378,573 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv stated it has 175,500 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Daiwa Grp accumulated 5.17M shares or 1.55% of the stock. 815,725 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Amp Investors invested in 0.03% or 161,080 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 38,141 shares. Asset Management has 1,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 214 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 23,986 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gp Incorporated stated it has 4.57 million shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 30,274 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 0.24% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cohen Steers accumulated 17.82 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 6,095 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “San Francisco Ferry Building sells for $291 million to Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on October 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Netflix Leases Entirety of Hudson Pacific Properties’ EPIC Office Tower in Hollywood – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2018, Pehub.com published: “Blackstone, Hudson to buy Vancouver’s Bentall Centre complex – PE Hub” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6,885 shares to 92,727 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.35 million for 56.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 90,000 shares to 94,927 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 52,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekne Management Ltd Liability has invested 5.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 387,753 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 843 shares. 4.67 million are owned by Waddell & Reed Inc. Harber Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 308,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 283,811 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Symphony Asset Mgmt holds 25,519 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 2,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Avenir Corporation has 3.64% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.21 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 13,235 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 25,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 30,907 shares.