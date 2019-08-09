As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; New York State Common Retirement Fund Upped Its Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $399,063 as Market Valuation Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 4,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.31 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.79. About 258,204 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 235,385 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 39 shares. Westpac Bk owns 15,314 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amer Intll Group Incorporated Inc, New York-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Skylands Ltd holds 208,600 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Ltd Com has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 180 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 2.02 million shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 5,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.70 million were reported by Senator Invest Group L P. Clearline LP holds 1.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 114,970 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Lc stated it has 3,721 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 170,088 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 58,834 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Starboard Value Limited Partnership has invested 2.85% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 129,972 shares to 17,857 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Adr (NYSE:BBL) by 19,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,500 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG).

