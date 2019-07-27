As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Upped by $1.13 Million Its Position; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Private Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.39 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.31% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. $1.68M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. The insider Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819. Doliveux Roch had bought 43 shares worth $8,117 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited invested 0.42% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Haverford Communication has 10,810 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 73,700 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Co holds 2,990 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.92% or 107,108 shares. Keating Counselors owns 18,840 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 309,937 shares. Baltimore invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). California Employees Retirement System owns 1.10M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 600,347 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares. 3,010 were accumulated by Curbstone Management Corp.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 15,921 shares to 63,010 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,564 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated. Parametrica has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 45,724 are owned by Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,252 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 33,425 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 1.57% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Numerixs Investment has invested 0.15% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 309,863 shares. Ckw Fin Gru owns 1,100 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co holds 63 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability accumulated 9,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 275,881 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 47,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.