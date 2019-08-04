As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $78.40 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.39 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 13,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.35M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DigitalOcean Appoints New CEO and CFO to Position Company for Its Next Phase of Growth – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Company Na invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 1,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Corbyn Md accumulated 133,844 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd accumulated 271,729 shares. 30,907 are owned by Nomura Asset Ltd. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested in 0% or 27,015 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 77,124 shares. Hl Fincl Services Limited Co invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.00M shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 13,100 shares. Seatown Pte invested in 1.48% or 440,520 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 17,803 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.81M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 174,111 shares. Bessemer holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,404 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 66,902 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Donaldson Ltd Liability Com owns 281,490 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc stated it has 53,473 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 55,986 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Communication reported 303,236 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 35,565 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 6,780 shares. Lbmc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,624 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Company accumulated 69,852 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenleaf Trust holds 44,317 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gru has 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Capital Incorporated invested in 3.18% or 163,465 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Tru accumulated 198,150 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 3,651 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.