As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Holding; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Upped Stake

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 1392.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 125,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 134,357 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.30B market cap company. It closed at $110.51 lastly. It is down 32.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 597,370 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 141,835 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Shell Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 784,872 were accumulated by Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited accumulated 93,900 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 7.51M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Alpine Assoc Mngmt Inc holds 4.16% or 4.31 million shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd holds 700,426 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 346,496 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Moreover, American Grp Inc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 5,521 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 356,568 shares to 146,374 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 5.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Earnest Lc has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Morgan Stanley reported 65,947 shares. Symphony Asset Lc owns 3,461 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl invested in 0% or 18 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 193,710 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 12,196 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 85,499 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 16,470 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 77,936 shares. Snyder Mngmt Lp holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 601,615 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 282,966 shares in its portfolio.