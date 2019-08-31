As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Harber Asset Management Cut Position by $10.03 Million; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, American Money Management Has Cut Its Stake

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 4,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 37,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 64.80% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Taco Bell to remove nine menu items – Louisville Business First” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Plano-based pizza chain set to close hundreds of U.S. stores – Dallas Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum Brands promotes COO to CEO position – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 13,190 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.1% or 3,622 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability has 4,755 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M Inc has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Buckingham Asset Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,360 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,280 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 501,002 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 39,837 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 5,686 shares. Rech Glob holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.23 million shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 2,073 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,825 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.38% or 8,567 shares. Pettee Invsts has 0.22% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares to 285,824 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” with publication date: August 29, 2019.