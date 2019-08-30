As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $8.56 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Position

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 104,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.59 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 1.31M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 305,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.13M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 1.76 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 28,559 shares to 33,699 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 54,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Zayo Group Sees Things Pick Up – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Hesitant To Buy Into The Zayo Rumors – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 647,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Freshford Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 3.78% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 20,464 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Company. Sei Invests Company accumulated 197,467 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP holds 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 21,924 shares. British Columbia Corp has 56,124 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 275,881 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 53,633 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 6,392 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 109,500 shares. 28,559 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Et Al. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 32,929 shares to 944,307 shares, valued at $104.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 246,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.70 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.