As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; Vmware (VMW) Stock Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Position by $4.30 Million

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 512,259 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $171.32. About 329,128 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Carl Icahn has a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources say – tip @Techmeme; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 658,930 shares to 668,630 shares, valued at $121.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 349,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 37.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

