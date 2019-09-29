As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Price Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $232.00 Million; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $2.77 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 19,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 122,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, down from 141,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 2.65 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc reported 253,742 shares. Shayne Com owns 1,800 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Starr International Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,000 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Syntal Cap Llc has 11,547 shares. Elm Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% stake. Cypress Management Limited (Wy) invested in 4,197 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,100 shares. Swedbank stated it has 2.93M shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mngmt Lc holds 236,228 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Lc reported 10,764 shares stake. 37,110 were reported by Ar Asset Management. 19,883 are owned by Orleans La. Rmb Ltd Liability Company accumulated 47,719 shares. Choate Advsr stated it has 86,797 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) by 4.62 million shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $74.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 9,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 34,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 30,781 shares stake. Zweig reported 147,675 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.01% or 38,207 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Grp accumulated 6,497 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Inc Md has invested 1.41% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 784,872 shares. Vanguard Group reported 18.25M shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru reported 29 shares stake. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com holds 992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc reported 546,254 shares stake. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 1.07 million shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).