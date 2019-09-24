As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Decreased by $26.03 Million Its Holding; Venbio Select Advisor Has Lowered Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) by $19.85 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 945,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 189,182 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 914,624 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN also bought $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares. The insider Barry Richard bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ws Mngmt Lllp has 88,201 shares. 11,046 are held by Services Automobile Association. Alyeska Investment LP stated it has 0.79% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.37% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Minnesota-based Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0.13% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Van Eck Corp, a New York-based fund reported 96,440 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 296,565 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp reported 335,578 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 364,424 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 13,171 were reported by Utah Retirement. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 10,071 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Lc holds 0.59% or 50,466 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 3.29 million shares to 21.00 million shares, valued at $291.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 995,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 50.04 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 6,417 shares. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.29% or 140,018 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 7.51M shares. 86,917 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Ancora Advsrs Lc invested in 6,812 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company has 1.75M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). S Muoio And Limited holds 40,000 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 617,199 shares. First Mercantile Co has 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 0% or 300 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% or 130,233 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 1,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Havens Limited Liability stated it has 90,000 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Tcw Group invested in 134,332 shares.