As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Raised Stake; As Ptc (PTC) Market Value Declined, Hhr Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $978,880

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 1.66M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 74.87% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 38,630 shares to 242,461 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,035 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pgim High Yield Bond Fund In by 92,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,021 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).