As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Marlowe Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $26.03 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $4.00 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 10,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 60,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22M, down from 71,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $255.14. About 10.04 million shares traded or 33.21% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Petrides on Strong Quarter for Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 52.07% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm accumulated 0.02% or 79,268 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 656,218 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.09% stake. United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Yakira Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 41,700 shares. 15,314 were reported by Westpac Bk Corporation. Js Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,600 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 25,787 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc reported 55,000 shares stake. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Metropolitan Life Ny has 16,708 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% or 29 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 7.93M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has 509,026 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 50.06 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 64,316 shares to 317,498 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 15,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

