As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Lowered by $2.66 Million Its Position; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Price Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.38 Million

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 3.90 million shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 53.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 115,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,419 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 215,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 281,760 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 100,574 shares to 372,071 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Company accumulated 0.14% or 20,464 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 1,900 shares. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership owns 21,924 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 959,204 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc invested in 71,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 1,330 are owned by Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Gp Lc holds 174,111 shares. Uss Invest Management Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Utah Retirement holds 42,796 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 58,834 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 12.52M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa owns 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 275,881 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities invested in 3,170 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 191,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Incorporated reported 308,552 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 3,557 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,954 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 249,620 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 87,812 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.18% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advsrs Asset holds 0.05% or 222,979 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0% or 155,690 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 158,723 shares. 472 were reported by Nordea Invest Management. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,837 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 198,490 shares. Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 2,500 shares.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares to 11,666 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

