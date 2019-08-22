As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Senator Investment Group LP Trimmed Holding; Ing Groep Nv Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Stock Price Declined

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 34,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 49,697 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, down from 84,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.92. About 324,084 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 3.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.70 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.94 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 522,815 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Grp Incorporated accumulated 13,776 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 2,473 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,986 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,913 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 82,706 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.33% or 16,735 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co accumulated 0.15% or 1,077 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 420 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division owns 19,654 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 568,494 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp Inc stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barnett And Co Inc has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company owns 28,947 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 56,400 shares stake.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 86,797 shares to 148,383 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $173.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).