As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Ionic Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position; Apg Asset Management Nv Boosted Its Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Position by $5.89 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 886,834 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 84.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 210,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 460,345 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.25 million, up from 249,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 652,988 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 379,100 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $401.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 41,049 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 45,893 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 302,982 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc accumulated 25,278 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.79% stake. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Nordea Investment Management reported 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 172,506 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 21,920 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 19,761 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.01 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Communications accumulated 0.02% or 208,402 shares. 223,191 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 25,519 shares. State Street reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 218,333 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Dodge Cox stated it has 28.76M shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 11,470 shares. Skylands Capital Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 208,600 shares. The New York-based Clearline LP has invested 1.71% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 52,816 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 33,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs stated it has 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 140,500 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (HYG) by 82,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (CEFL) by 51,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,512 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (Call) (NYSE:ABX).