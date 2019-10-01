As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Elk Creek Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $917,536; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.67. About 9,959 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 28,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 77,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 105,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Myriad Asset Ltd reported 32,800 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.79% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 175,100 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 7,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 8,280 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Korea Investment reported 0.02% stake. Earnest Prtn Limited Company holds 0% or 63 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 6,250 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Pentwater Management Limited Partnership holds 2.88% or 8.15 million shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard Gp owns 18.25 million shares. Avenir holds 206,943 shares. Marlowe Prtn Lp holds 7% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 368,154 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 70,364 shares to 535,409 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 343,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Onespan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Services reported 9,683 shares stake. Ranger Lp holds 56,585 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 40,094 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.04% or 67,700 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 3 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 2,044 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pier Cap Llc has 1.11% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 17,149 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 4,232 shares. Punch & Associate Management has 14,056 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 85,239 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 14 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 124.87 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.