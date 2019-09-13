As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Lowered Position by $5.38 Million; Valicenti Advisory Services Upped Its Holding in Cvs (CVS) by $664,902

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.42 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 54.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 168,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 140,018 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 308,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 4.29 million shares traded or 57.84% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors stated it has 140,038 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 603,309 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 1.49% stake. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,265 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 1,208 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 21,620 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 215,712 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 32,570 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,211 shares. Ohio-based Private Co Na has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Richard C Young Ltd invested in 145,303 shares or 1.5% of the stock. American Century holds 982,599 shares. Amg Tru Bancorporation stated it has 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,945 shares to 23,703 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,991 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.72 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.