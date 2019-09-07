As Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Raised Position; Paloma Partners Management Company Holds Position in Gap (GPS)

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 1956.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 293,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 308,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.82M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 77.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 21,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 50,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 28,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 6.16M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gap May Benefit, U.S. Family Clothing Sales Up in Feb; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 24/05/2018 – GAP 1Q EPS 42C

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 43,238 shares to 93,571 shares, valued at $28.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Et (Call) by 708,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc W I.

