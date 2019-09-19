As Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Lifted Its Holding; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Position in Borg Warner (BWA) by $12.31 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 300,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.77M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.25 million, down from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 744,714 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 32,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 151,865 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 119,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 5.30 million shares traded or 94.89% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 637,842 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 8,500 shares. American Int reported 5,521 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.03% or 47,924 shares. Westchester Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 6,890 were reported by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 368,435 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Associate Management invested 4.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 7,697 are owned by Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.93% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.10M shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA) by 87,603 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $50.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,722 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.64M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem has 80,750 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 98,105 shares. Strs Ohio owns 999,768 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 76,941 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 10,400 shares. Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell Reed Finance Incorporated has 0.29% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Old National Retail Bank In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company reported 995,584 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. High Pointe Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Estabrook Cap Management reported 3,459 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 379,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.63% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Management invested in 35,236 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 55,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A by 400,000 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $298.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).