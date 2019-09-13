As Zagg (ZAGG) Valuation Declined, Roumell Asset Management Has Lifted by $4.48 Million Its Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $1.33 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $772,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 19.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ws Management Lllp owns 1.42M shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 279,279 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors invested in 2,707 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications Ltd owns 970 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 516,171 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,180 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 5,292 shares. Duquesne Family Office holds 0.26% or 230,613 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 315,715 shares. 32,250 are owned by Blume Capital Mgmt.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 101,500 shares to 401,380 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.