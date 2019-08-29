As Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Price Declined, S&T Bank Has Boosted Stake by $637,227; Bb&T Holding in The Coca (KO) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 882,336 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, down from 893,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 6.77 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad

S&T Bank increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 70,803 shares as the company's stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 341,301 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 270,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 828,479 shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9,355 shares to 134,876 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 10,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,588 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 50,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Plc invested in 0% or 4,395 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 76,578 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 10,448 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 35,159 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 40,752 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 33,615 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 249,337 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 88,600 were accumulated by Teton Advsr. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 70,363 shares. Spark Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 118,100 shares. Lpl Limited Company invested in 0% or 11,900 shares.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zagg's (ZAGG) CEO Chris Ahern on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 3,557 shares to 200,526 shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 21,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019