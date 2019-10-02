As Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Declined, Signia Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $507,480; Telemark Asset Management Position in Teradyne (TER) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.75. About 276,602 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 104,765 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc by 365,816 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,175 are owned by Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley owns 70,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 2.38M shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 19,600 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 20,370 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 2,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 990,493 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Awm Investment has 0.08% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Heartland Advsrs invested in 300,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tieton Management Llc invested in 560,560 shares.

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cargurus Inc by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TER shares while 126 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 156.25 million shares or 2.03% less from 159.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 27,998 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.03% or 17.35M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 447,946 shares. Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 333,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 391,131 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp, Japan-based fund reported 787,103 shares. Blair William & Il reported 40,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 70,305 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.72% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 769,746 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.80 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.96M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.