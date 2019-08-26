As Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Declined, Signia Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.69 Million; Rwwm Has Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.84 Million

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 24,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 253,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, down from 278,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 3.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 118,173 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 105,310 shares stake. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 13,219 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 204,687 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,015 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 32,455 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Lc. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 332 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa owns 0.7% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 341,301 shares. 93,362 were reported by Globeflex Cap L P. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 20,800 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 22,738 shares. Amer Century Cos reported 371,458 shares.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ZAGG Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ZAGG – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Zagg (ZAGG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intriguing Upside With ZAGG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Investment Council has 3.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3.14% or 613,908 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,738 shares. Creative Planning owns 1.25 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.51% or 41,500 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt accumulated 20,962 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,578 shares. Mondrian Prns Ltd stated it has 753,652 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co has 16,934 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 93,412 shares. 124,100 were reported by American Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Coho Prtn Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,705 shares. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc owns 26,757 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 127,912 shares.