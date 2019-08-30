As Zagg (ZAGG) Market Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Raised by $637,227 Its Position; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $858,000

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 3.19M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

S&T Bank increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 70,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 341,301 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 270,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 757,651 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,330 shares to 51,955 shares, valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,179 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch has invested 0.13% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Menta Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 12,539 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 35,545 shares stake. Schroder Investment Management Group stated it has 279,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer International Group Inc has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Wedge Management L LP Nc invested in 0% or 33,288 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 6,346 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 105,850 were reported by Systematic Fincl Lp. Lpl Fincl Llc invested in 0% or 11,900 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc invested in 10,450 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tieton Management Lc reported 534,170 shares stake. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

