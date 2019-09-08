As Zagg (ZAGG) Market Value Declined, Holder Signia Capital Management Has Upped Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Kwmg Has Lowered Holding by $3.43 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 399,250 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 02/04/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.30 TO $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG)

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 127,674 shares to 155,241 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 332 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 22,704 shares. Roumell Asset Management Ltd Co has 158,599 shares for 3.5% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Federated Pa accumulated 627 shares or 0% of the stock. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 40,752 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 49 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 109,717 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 11,567 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 317,213 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 2.53 million shares. Vanguard Grp holds 1.61 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 76,578 shares. Clark Estates reported 255,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Company holds 28,064 shares. Raymond James Inc invested in 1.51 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Montecito Commercial Bank And Trust holds 13,177 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 132,926 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8,620 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln owns 13,581 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Narwhal Capital Management reported 0.81% stake. Gam Holdings Ag reported 116,203 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Co has 0.88% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,046 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.04% or 24,880 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 5,594 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,068 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 910,322 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.09M shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares to 274,769 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 3,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

