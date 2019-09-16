As Zagg (ZAGG) Market Valuation Declined, Signia Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Its Position by $300,989

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 7,448 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 9,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 939,428 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 84,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 243,002 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 07/03/2018 ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (NYSE:RM) by 64,792 shares to 140,438 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 103,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP).

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03M for 3.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,985 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 173,303 shares. Signia Cap Management Ltd holds 284,962 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 1.97M shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 52,327 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Bridgeway Management Inc has 218,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 19,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 76,578 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com reported 110,688 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 359,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Awm Invest Company has 0.08% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 59,000 shares.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging ZAGG Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZAGG) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ZAGG: Undervalued And Potential Bidding War Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg fields buyout interest – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.54 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc owns 7,653 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). America First Investment Advsr Lc holds 2,606 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Corp reported 14,200 shares. Bancorporation has 571,050 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Counselors invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Burns J W & Inc Ny invested in 0.28% or 7,051 shares. Weik Cap Management accumulated 16,171 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc owns 20,513 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa stated it has 34,676 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.