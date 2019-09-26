As Zafgen (ZFGN) Valuation Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Boosted Stake by $567,320; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Market Valuation Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $22.88 Million

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 164,353 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 788,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 827,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BofA Executive Malik Seeks $100 Million in Defamation Claim; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.73 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.