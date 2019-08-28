As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Value Declined, Armistice Capital Has Upped Its Position; Miller Howard Investments Position In Zayo Group Hldgs Com (ZAYO) Was Has Boosted

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54M market cap company. The stock increased 6.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.845. About 59,311 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (ZAYO) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 72,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 119,224 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.64 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zafgen Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zafgen to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 17.81M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 283,811 shares. Landscape Management holds 0.09% or 32,871 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 560,959 shares. 51,788 are owned by Amalgamated Bankshares. Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 106,400 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Starboard Value Lp reported 2.85% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Earnest Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 63 shares. 64,807 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Freshford Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 693,582 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability has 208,600 shares. Asset One Commerce Limited has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 213,529 shares.