As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Price Declined, Mangrove Partners Has Boosted by $943,390 Its Position; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Raised Its Discovery Communications A (DISCA) Position by $14.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Discovery Communications A (DISCA) by 3289.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 555,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.01M, up from 16,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Discovery Communications A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 1.48M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 471,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 737,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.0135 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8465. About 28,072 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 57,400 shares to 5,650 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc/Ca.

