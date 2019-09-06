As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Price Declined, Armistice Capital Has Increased by $1.70 Million Its Position; Aviance Capital Management Upped Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $442,800; Market Valuation Declined

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 141.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 5.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.034 during the last trading session, reaching $0.666. About 958,942 shares traded or 109.28% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares to 372,000 shares, valued at $35.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 14,113 shares to 65,214 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 32,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,958 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.