As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Declined, Holder Great Point Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $975,036; Bank Of New York Mellon Boosted Meta Financial Group (CASH) Stake by $4.88 Million; Valuation Rose

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 120,995 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 256,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 598,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, up from 341,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Meta Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 71,535 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has declined 24.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 589,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 03/12/2019: CRBP,MYGN,DNLI,ZFGN – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zafgen Looks To Target Large Diabetes Market After Positive Mid-Stage Data – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zafgen medical chief departs – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The FDA Clinical-Hold On Zafgen’s Diabetes Drug May Be A Blessing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen: Will There Be A Third Act? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr by 608,205 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerg Mrkt Asia (EEMA) by 11,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,463 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.27, from 4.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold CASH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 47.60% less from 49.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 14,915 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 66,920 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 15,216 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 471,530 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 11,732 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 26,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,766 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Laurion Mgmt Lp reported 17,453 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 365,820 were reported by Loomis Sayles And L P. Principal Financial Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 221,740 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 2,300 shares.