As Zafgen (ZFGN) Stock Declined, Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Kroger Co. (KR) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Its Stake by $460,416

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 5.94 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meíjer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.825. About 77,370 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn owns 4.92M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 138,658 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd owns 51,184 shares. Cap Fund Management reported 47,012 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 0.1% or 38,287 shares. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Lp has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 420 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 0.05% or 151,407 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Scotia Capital holds 29,261 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.02% or 642,093 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd reported 42,788 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.23M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 47,077 shares to 207,918 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,320 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).