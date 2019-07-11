As Zafgen (ZFGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Great Point Partners Cut Its Position; Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Stake by $434,775

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,726 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 152,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 3.68M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Walmart at ‘AA’/’F1+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 02/05/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal talks enter final stages; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Sued By Former Executive Alleging Unlawful Conduct In E-commerce: Reports — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Walmart Vice President of Merchandising Execution and U.S. Manufacturing Is Featured Speaker at NPE: The Plastics Show Market; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Sees India’s Flipkart as Key to Atone for China Missteps; 24/03/2018 – FOX 13 News Utah: BREAKING: Three wounded in shooting outside Walmart in West Valley City. Watch News at Nine for updates

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 487,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 162,562 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walmart Has Work To Do To Hit Its International ‘On Time, In Full’ Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Chewy Seeks to Prove It’s No Pets.com in Its IPO – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walmart To Open 10 Chinese DCs Over Next 1-2 Decades – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares to 14,865 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,596 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0.69% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.76 million shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 0.05% or 1,977 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma invested in 7,737 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 200,407 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Summit Strategies Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,767 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Sunbelt has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Communication, a Kansas-based fund reported 17,706 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo owns 0.76% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 256,908 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Acropolis Inv Lc owns 0.39% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 25,308 shares. Dana Invest Inc holds 177,206 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JMP urges clients to buy the dip in Zafgen – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “When The FDA Creates A Buying Opportunity: Zafgen – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zafgen Announces Regulatory Update on ZGN-1061 Nasdaq:ZFGN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zafgen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 38.60% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.